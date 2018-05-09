Quality In Tourism Brings Assessment Scheme Into The 21st Century

Quality in Tourism, performance partners for tourism and hospitality businesses across the UK, has launched a modernised assessment scheme that aims to revolutionise the way that hotels & guesthouses and self-catering and the sharing economy accommodation are graded and regulated.

Responding to demand in the market place for a contemporary, non-commercial and independent assessment process, Quality in Tourism has developed a new scheme that not only ensures businesses are compliant but protects the customer in an unregulated industry, whilst providing impartial advice to help businesses to improve.

“The old regulations are simply outdated and too rigid for the 21st century. Consumer demands and expectations have evolved drastically since the traditional grading system became a benchmark of excellence and regulations must move with the times,” said Deborah Heather, director at Quality in Tourism. “The new scheme from Quality in Tourism is much more relevant for today’s accommodation providers and is more accessible and easy to understand for the consumer.”

As part of its aim to introduce a flexible and useable tool for the industry, Quality in Tourism’s new scheme is applicable to all types of accommodation from yurts to converted railway carriages as well as the traditional accommodation types, moving away from the prescriptive old scheme that forced properties to comply with outdated standards.

Quality in Tourism has also incorporated experiential considerations into its new assessment structure. Sites like TripAdvisor provide a wealth of subjective reviews but lack the ability to review the safe and legal aspects of a property, a factor that consumers state is the bare minimum standard of any place they plan to stay. The new scheme from Quality in Tourism combines both.