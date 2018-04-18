Ramadan ‘Biggest Untapped Opportunity In Foodservice’ Says BB Foodservice Head Of Marketing

The head of marketing for BB foodservice has claimed Ramadan is the biggest untapped opportunity in foodservice, with millions of pounds of extra revenue up for grabs if operators can capitalise during the festival (15 May and 14 June 2018).

Salih Sheikh, head of marketing, BB foodservice (Bestway Wholesale) said: “Christmas is the biggest event in the foodservice calendar – worth hundreds of millions of pounds to operators every year. And it’s far from alone. Easter, Pancake Day, and Mother’s Day are all key for pubs, restaurants and hotels. But the industry is behind when it comes to commercialising Ramadan. It’s the biggest untapped opportunity in foodservice.”

Muslims make up 4.8% of the population in England and Wales. The Muslim Council of Britain estimate the demographic is worth £20.5bn to retailers every year.

Sheikh continues: “During Ramadan, people gather after sunset to feast together. And it’s now very common to go out, rather than cook at home. And judging by the spikes we see in Halal products during Ramadan – it’s not only Middle-Eastern, Asian, and North African restaurants that see extra demand. The fact is the modern British Muslim – and what they like to eat – has changed over the years, with 47% now UK-born]. As a result, Ramadan has quickly become a mainstream opportunity for operators.”