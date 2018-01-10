Ramsgate’s Empire Room Makes Harden’s Restaurant Guide Debut

The highly acclaimed Empire Room restaurant at the Royal Harbour Hotel in Ramsgate in Kent, has been included in the prestigious Harden’s restaurant guide for the first time.

The 2018 edition of annual guide of the best UK restaurants – the 27th – is based on a survey of 8,500 diners who contributed 50,000 reviews of their restaurant experiences. Ratings are provided for food, service and ambiance, where a score of 5 is exceptional, 4 is very good, 3 is good, 2 is average, and 1 is poor.

The Empire Room ranks highly with 4s in each of the three criteria, with the Guide reporting: “Freshly landed fish straight from boat to kitchen, prepared by chef Craig Mather’s delicate touch . . . with the ambience of a private dining club . . . excellent value set menu.”

Empire Room is one of eight Thanet restaurants to be included in the 2018 edition. Ramsgate’s only other entrant is Flavours By Kumar.

Another debutant is Stark, which joins Wyatt & Jones from Broadstairs

In Margate The Ambrette, Bay at Sands Hotel, GB Pizza, Hantverk & Found are featured.

Hotelier James Thomas is delighted his restaurant has been recognised by the Guide: “Harden’s reporters are a demanding bunch with discerning taste, who really know their onions – our inclusion should help boost Thanet’s gastro tourism.”