Raymond Blanc Announces Brasserie Bar Co Will Fund Settled Status For ‘Our Family’

Restaurant group Brasserie Bar Co, the 36-strong group behind Brasserie Blanc and the White Brasserie Company, has become the latest hospitality group to announce it is to pay for its 591 non-British EU employees to apply for ‘settled-status’ in the UK after Brexit.

Under the EU Settlement Scheme, all EU citizens living in the UK will need to apply for the right to remain in the UK after Brexit. The application fee is £65 and will give workers who have lived in the UK for five years or more ‘settled status

Raymond Blanc, founder & director of Brasserie Bar Co, says:“Being a Frenchman and a UK resident for the past 35 years, this issue is very close to my heart. With the continued uncertainty over the nightmare that is Brexit, the hospitality industry is facing a staffing crisis. Pre-Brexit, there was a shortage of young people entering the industry. Britain’s decision to leave the EU has resulted in a huge decline in the number of people applying for hospitality jobs.”

“Our 1,200-strong team is integral to the success of our business and by granting them settled status, we will be protecting ‘our family’ and providing them with much needed security. We are sending out a clear message that they are welcome and wanted.”