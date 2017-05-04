RE-SRV.com – Online Booking & Marketing Made Easy

RE-SRV.com was started a little over two years ago as a bespoke table booking system for a small chain of three London pubs. Over time, we spoke more to our other hospitality clients and it soon emerged that the existing table bookings services were very costly and grabbing at both the consumer and B2B ends of the market.

Now RE-SRV.com is being brought to market aimed primarily at independent restaurants and gastro pubs. As well as being affordable to even the smallest of venues, there’s no set-up fees, booking fees or restrictions on booking numbers.

The table booking aspect is only half the story as each subscription comes with one email campaign per month, not an off-the-shelf template but a custom designed, managed and reported campaign tailored to the venue’s needs, all for £50 per month.

“We want to provide a complete online marketing service to our users and help them engage with their customers”

Unlike some other providers, RE-SRV.com has no intention of becoming a consumer facing brand and exists purely to help businesses who might not have time or resource to communicate with their customers digitally.

Forfurther information please call 0845 527 0409, email hello@re-srv.com visit www.RE-SRV.com