Rearo Expands the RapidFit Range

RapidFit the industry leading range of ‘off the shelf’ washroom solutions has been extended into two complimentary systems: RapidFit MR-MFC and RapidFit Compact.

RapidFit MR-MFC toilet cubicles, vanity units and IPS wall panels are now available in a extended choice of eight mix and match colours with a five year guarantee.

RapidFit Compact cubicles have been introduced with high-traffic areas in mind. It is vandal resistant, 100% waterproof and extremely hardwearing. Compact comes in 10 complementary colours and is guaranteed for 10 years.

Kevin Nicoll, sales manager at Rearo, said: “The new RapidFit systems have three main benefits for our customers: convenience, choice and with the Compact range – durability.

“RapidFit can be collected the next day and is sold in components, so that our customers can buy a single door or pilaster, or a whole cubicle system. It’s very quick and flexible.

“We’ve chosen complementing colours that can mix and match to create a stylish, bespoke design and the Compact cubicles offers a extremely tough solution when it is needed.”

For more information and full specifications, visit the rearo website at www.rearo.co.uk or call 0141 440 0800 to request a brochure or samples.