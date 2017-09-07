Rebecca Pow MP Nominates Local Pub Chefs For Prestigious National Awards

Taunton Deane MP Rebecca Pow has nominated local pub chef Mark Roberts of the Hankridge Arms 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year awards.

Veteran Chef Mark is no stranger to awards and has dozens of culinary awards ranging from receiving two AA Rosettes at the acclaimed John Bees in Portsmouth to second place in another Chef of the Year competition. He says: “I am very young at heart. I’m busy serving over 1000 meals a week and yet I still love what I do after forty years in the industry. I’m looking forward to this competition!”

The nomination sees Rob join a host of chefs up and down the country compete for the accolade of Pub Chef of the Year from the two categories, Pub Chef and Young Pub Chef of the Year. Entrants will be judged by an expert panel who will shortlist contenders for the cook-off where they will display their skills to organisers, The British Beer and Pub Association as well as judges from sponsors, Nestlé Professional, the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and acclaimed TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin star holder, Paul Merret.

Rebecca Pow MP says: “The Hankridge Arms is a beautiful C16th pub with a country feel, yet situated next to the M5 J25 on the retail park. The award winning chef, Mark Roberts creates an extensive menu using the finest locally sourced seasonal produce. There are roaring log fires in the winter to complete the cosy, yet quality dining experience.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the BBPA said: “With pubs serving around a billion meals each year it is important to recognise the contribution pub chefs make to the eating out experience in this country. The outstanding range of culinary options that span from breakfast to evening meals demonstrates the huge wealth of creativity in pub kitchens, big and small.

“Many leading, well-known celebrity chefs have ventured into the pub arena helping to further boost the quality of food in pubs, whilst still making it an affordable treat. Our aim is to highlight the talented chefs around the country, help spot future stars and encourage more young people to consider training and working as a chef in a pub.”

George Vezza, Managing Director of sponsors Nestlé Professional said: “Fostering the next generation of talent is something we’re passionate about at Nestlé Professional and we wish all entrants the best of luck.”