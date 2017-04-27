Recipe Builder, Builds On Industry Solution

INDUSTRY data solution champion Erudus, has launched its innovative ‘Recipe Builder’ for caterers and the wider food service industry.

The online platform, which has made it its mission to combat the sector’s challenge in providing and sharing accurate food product specification data including allergen and nutritional information, has added the ‘Recipe Builder’ to its product offering.

The ‘Recipe Builder’ works to calculate nutritional info and an allergy statement based on the full collection of ingredients in each recipe. The product also allows users to add notes and instructions about using the ingredients together, ready for their colleagues to access on the Erudus log-in.

The recipes can then be broken down per serving and also per 100g with full nutritional information and cost breakdown available for both.

An allergy statement will also be created, taking into account every ingredient used and analysing Erudus data to show any potential allergens within the recipe.

Jon Shayler, Chief Operating Officer at Erudus, said: “The Erudus platform already provides the food industry with easy access to over 30,000 product specifications that caterers are using every day in their kitchens. Feedback from our users highlighted that caterers are using this information to manually roll up allergen statements and calculate the nutritional values for the dishes they’re serving.

“We wanted to make this process quicker, easier and less error prone for our caterers. In creating our latest offering we utilised the wealth of information Erudus already holds to make life easier for caterers, we think we’ve been able to achieve this with the ‘Recipe Builder.’”

Existing and new users can subscribe to the ‘Recipe Builder’ and create recipes using the products in our datapool and for products that aren’t yet in the datapool users can create their own custom ingredients or draw on the Food Standard’s Agengy own ingredient data. Once finished, the system then produces a full allergen statement complete with nutritional information on a printable PDF.

Jon added: “We’re really looking forward to seeing the ‘Recipe Builder’ in use by the full industry, it’s a great tool and we can’t wait to start to seeing the sharing of recipes on our system.

“The product has just gone live and there are now over 2,000 users actively using it.

“Early feedback has been brilliant too, we recently exhibited at a trade show and had so many caterers tell us how blown away they were by the ease of the system and the results it produces.”

To find out more about Erudus visit the website: www.erudus.com