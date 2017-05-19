Record Year As 37.6 Million Tourists Visit Uk

The number of foreign visitors to UK has smashed through the 37 million mark for the first time in another record year for tourism.

The total number of visits rose 4 per cent from 36.1 million to 36.7 million with a particularly strong 8 per cent surge in the final three months of 2016, according to official data from the Office for National Statistics:

There was a record number of visits to the UK in 2016

There were 37.6 million visits by overseas residents to the UK in 2016, which was 4% more than in 2015

London attracted 19.1 million overnight visits in 2016, far more than any other town or city

Overseas residents spent £22.5 billion on visits to the UK in 2016, an increase of 2% compared with 2015.

USA tourists spent more on visits to the UK than residents of any other country, a total of £3.4 billion and an increase of 11% on 2015

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/leisureandtourism/articles/traveltrends/2016

Edwardian Hotels London, the privately-owned hotel group which owns and operates 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian London hotels as well as The May Fair Hotel , suggests that the good news for British tourism will keep on coming this year, releasing new figures to show strong growth from visiting US tourists over the last quarter.

Hasnain Alloo, Commercial Director, Edwardian Hotels London, said:

“We all know how unique 2016 was, with Brexit dominating all year and pushing the value of the pound down to its lowest level for more than three decades.

“Tourism was the shining beacon of hope for British business throughout 2016, with a record number of tourists visiting our shores to spend money in our hotels, restaurants and shops.”

Figures from Office for National Statistics show that USA tourists spent more on visits to the UK than residents of any other country, a total of £3.4 billion

“What’s exciting for Edwardian Hotels London is the record number of tourists visiting from USA and China last year – key growth markets for our company. Our recent booking figures suggest that the good news will keep on coming for UK tourism this year, with an 14.5% increase in guests from USA recorded for the last quarter.

“At the same time, we can’t forget our European neighbours. Edwardian Hotels London welcomed nearly 30,000 guests from Germany, France and Sweden last year, and so we hope that whatever deal the UK negotiates as part of Brexit, tourists from these key markets can continue to visit us quickly and easily in the future,” Mr Alloo said.