Redcomb Pubs Ltd to Launch Alphabet as Group Expands New Bar and Restaurant Division

Expanding pub, bar and rooms operator, Redcomb Pubs Ltd, run by Dan Shotton and Mark Draper, announces the launch of Alphabet in Islington to further expand and strengthen their

central London bar portfolio.

Previously owned and run by the group, Alphabet, originally located on Beak Street, was the first of a new generation of urban bars, gaining iconic status amongst the bustling media and creative crowds of Soho.

Re-launching on Upper Street in August, Alphabet Islington adds to Redcomb’s new Urban Social division, focusing on creating independent and on-trend urban and neighbourhood social drinking and dining venues across the capital and beyond. The new division represents a key focus of expansion for Redcomb Pubs Ltd and includes the group’s 180-cover bar and restaurant, Lockhouse Paddington, which operates in Merchant Square, alongside other new projects currently in the pipeline.

Following the acquisition of 56 Upper Street, introduced by Davis Coffer Lyons, Redcomb will commence a £600k renovation of the site with a view to opening the second generation Alphabet later this summer. With a laid-back atmosphere and upbeat service, Alphabet Islington will offer a menu that centres on sharing and creativity, serving innovative cocktails with flair and internationally inspired dishes that aim to bring people together. With a 100 cover restaurant, the venue will also include a 50 cover roof terrace and lively bar and drinking area, all with the opportunity for private hire.

Commenting on the launch of Alphabet Islington, Mark Draper, executive director of Redcomb Pubs Ltd says;

“Alphabet Islington is a fast-moving and exciting new addition to Redcomb’s Urban Social portfolio of venues. Alongside our successful pub and bar operations, we see this new division as a key opportunity for growth, further expanding our presence across central London through the introduction of a range of independent social drinking and dining venues that centre on the neighbourhoods and audiences that they serve.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for us. Not only does it offer us the opportunity to take up residence in one of London’s most bustling neighbourhoods, but it also provides the chance to introduce a rejuvenated Alphabet offering to a new audience and generation.”