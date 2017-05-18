Redcomb Pubs To Partner Merchant Square On Pop-Up Floating Gin Bar

Successful multi-site operator, Redcomb Pubs is to launch a pop-up gin and cocktail bar in association with Merchant Square this summer. The Botanical Bar will be delivered by Lockhouse, the group’s new craft beer, cocktail and burger venue that opened in Merchant Square in December 2016.

Situated on London’s first ‘Floating Pocket Park’ which opens in Paddington Basin on the Grand Union Canal at the end of May, the Botanical Bar will serve an eclectic and imaginative range of gins and gin cocktails. Launching on 10 June to celebrate World Gin Day, the exclusive bar can accommodate up to 100 guests and will run Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer, from 12-9pm.

The Botanical Bar will also feature a specially developed G&T menu, incorporating Beefeater London Dry Gin and Beefeater 24, Plymouth and Monkey 47 gins matched perfectly to one of the many ‘skillfully distilled mixers’ from The London Essence Company, including Classic Tonic, Grapefruit and Rosemary Tonic, Bitter Orange and Elderflower Tonic and Ginger Ale.

Commenting on the new initiative, Dan Shotton, MD at Redcomb Pubs says;

“We’re delighted to partner Merchant Square on this exciting venture and to operate London’s first pop-up bar on a floating park. Merchant Square work hard to raise the profile of this up and coming area of West London and the Botanical Bar along with the impressive floating pocket park will add a real point of difference that’s sure to become a talking point for Londoners this summer. Thanks must also go to project partners Pernod Ricard and WiseHead Productions for their support in bringing this initiative to life.”