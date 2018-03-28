Refill In Fuller’s Inns

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the London brewer and pub company, has announced that it has registered its 397 pubs as Refill stations on the Refill campaign app.

Started by Bristol based City to Sea in 2015, Refill is a national tap water campaign that aims to make refilling water bottles as convenient as possible, by introducing Refill stations. Refill stations can be any business and will show on the Refill app, to notify passers-by that they can fill their water bottles with tap water for free. It’s an incentive to reduce the number of plastic bottles used and subsequently thrown away.

Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Fuller’s Inns, said: “This is a fantastic initiative and a great cause. I am thrilled that we are the first pub company to be working with the team at Refill and I am keen to help them spread the word of this campaign. It is proving popular in our pubs, with our teams welcoming new customers and giving them another reason to visit a Fuller’s pub.”