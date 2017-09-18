Regale ‘Hang The Flags Out’ For Important Japanese Visitor!

Regale were very honoured when the General Manager of the Appliance Group of Panasonic Japan (Corporate Overseas Marketing Division) Mr Osamu Fukuya, requested that when visiting the Head Office of Panasonic UK his priority was to visit Regale Microwave Ovens Ltd in Gosport. Patrick Bray, Managing Director of Regale, said he was greatly honoured by the request and made sure that the flags were hung out for the visit! On arrival at Regale Mr Fukuya was delighted with the reception and insisted that a photograph of the group was taken outside even though the wind was quite strong playing havoc with the bunting!

After the formalities Mr. Fukuya took great interest in the history of Regale and the memorabilia that Regale has accumulated over the years since they became Panasonic’s No1 UK wholesaler for commercial microwave ovens taking the lion’s share of Panasonic’s UK market for many years. Also he took great delight in finding out the details of a new design of the Panasonic Microsave Cavity Liner (pic3) details of which have been secretly guarded until the design became fully registered. Being designed and produced by Regale Microwave Ovens it should hit the market sometime in November. Regale now have 13 registered designs for the Microsave Liners and Barry Clark (R&D Director) explained to him that it sports a new ‘wave’ base design and will be able to stand up to the rigorous use that the Panasonic NE1853 is normally put through in extremely busy pub and restaurant kitchens.

On inspection of Regale’s warehouse, Mr. Fukuya was also impressed by the stock holding of Panasonic commercial microwave ovens by Regale which always exceeds over a quarter of a million pounds, Bray said that it is vital to hold every model in quantity that Panasonic produce to meet the demand in the UK market and that when a busy restaurant or public house needs a microwave oven they normally want it as soon as possible from our dealer network so we offer a free UK mainland next working day service direct to site for them.

After a busy afternoon and tour the whole group went for an evening meal at ‘Bistro 8’ overlooking the International Marina at the River Hamble in Hampshire where a three course meal was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Patrick Bray and Barry Clark presented Mr Fukuya with a wooden mounted brass clock and weather barometer as a memento of Mr Fukuya’s first visit to the South Coast.