Regale Microwave Ovens Ltd are proud to announce that they have been appointed sole distributor for the UK and Ireland for the commercial microwave oven range of Daewoo microwaves.

The Daewoo company, taken over by Winia Dayou during 2018, decided to close down the operation in the UK and appointed different sole distributors for their various ranges of electrical equipment.

As Regale Microwave have been instrumental in advancing the brand within the last five years by helping to develop and work with the factory to produce a good quality range of reasonably priced commercial microwave ovens plus the promotional support that Regale put behind the brand, Winia Dayou decided in October 2018 to award Regale with the responsibility of continuing the Daewoo brand within the UK and Ireland.

As part of the agreement, Regale will continue to provide the three year warranty period that Daewoo UK gave with their commercial products with Regale appointing ‘Masterwaves’ as their main service agents. Masterwaves will also be responsible for covering all ‘in warranty’ work and Daewoo spares will also be available via Masterwaves should customers wish to purchase items such as consumer parts.

Patrick Bray and Barry Clark set up Regale Microwave Ovens Ltd in 1983 and have gone from strength to strength in being the ONLY independent commercial microwave oven specialists in the UK with over 70 years practical knowledge and experience in commercial microwave ovens between them.

Barry Clark, Research and Development Director said “Being factory trained engineers we only specialise in commercial microwave ovens and have experienced the problems that users in busy kitchens suffer and try to help develop ideas such as the Microsave® Cavity Liners to save Cleaning time, Down-time and unnecessary repairs to microwaves under constant pressure – sometimes twelve hours a day! We also understand the back-up and advice users need to make sure that they are using the correct power levels and quality of microwave that they need to purchase. What is the point in buying a piece of equipment that is incapable of handling high pressure work and finding that the equipment purchased keeps breaking down due to not being able to perform correctly. We have come across instances whereby a microwave of only 1000watt output has been purchased purely on price and not 1850watts which was really needed.

I think that the reason Winia Daewoo appointed Regale as their sole distributor is they understood the way Regale handle their customer’s needs and appreciated the way that we have helped to develop the Daewoo brand over the past five years – we are pleased that they decided to keep the name Daewoo so that we can carry on working to build up the brand to the position it deserves”

Regale Microwave Ovens Ltd: 140 Ordnance Business Park, Aerodrome Road Gosport PO13 0FG Telephone 01329 285518 – microwaves@regale.co.uk – www.regale.co.uk – www.microsave.co.uk