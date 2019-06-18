Remaining Jamie Oliver Sites Sold Off

Administrators for the the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group have now sold off the last three trading sites to SSP Group, saving the jobs of 250 staff, which means Oliver now has no operational sites in the UK.

KPMG reached the agreement with the food travel firm after Oliver’s restaurant empire collapsed into administration on 21 May.

SSP, which already operates 12 Jamie Oliver-brand restaurants across Europe, will now take on Jamie Oliver’s Diner, Jamie’s Italian and Jamie’s Coffee Lounge, all sited at Gatwick Airport.

Simon Smith, chief executive of SSP Group, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Jamie Oliver, especially as we already operate 12 Jamie Oliver units in Austria, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain, and have further units planned in Brazil and Bahrain.

“Jamie’s cafés and restaurants are much-loved by customers all around the world, so we’re very excited to be adding the brand to our UK portfolio and increasing our presence at Gatwick Airport.”

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with SSP Group, which will see the three Jamie Oliver outlets at Gatwick Airport continue to trade, safeguarding a significant number of jobs.”

KPMG was appointed as administrators for the group last month, closing 20 Jamie’s Italian sites, one Barbecoa restaurant and Fifteen London. The closures resulted in an estimated 1,000 redundancies.

In a statement at the time Oliver, who set up Jamie’s Italian with Gennaro Contaldo, in 2008 said, “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade. I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.” It is thought that in the region of 1,000 jobs were lost.