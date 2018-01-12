Report Highlights Economic Concerns Following Brexit

A new report entitled preparing for bricks it has identified the hospitality industry as vulnerable sector from the fallout of Brexit, due to the industry’s “heavy reliance on foreign workers”

The report commissioned by Greater London Authority highlights that almost a quarter of all jobs in the hospitality sector in the UK are carried out by EU workers with this number rising to 32% (79,000 jobs) in London. The report reveals that a “no deal” Brexit could lead to up to 10 years of significantly lower growth, resulting in up to 500,000 fewer jobs, with 87,000 fewer jobs in London alone and up to £50 billion of nationwide investment lost by 2013

Even softer Brexit scenarios, like the UK remaining in the Single Market, but leaving the Customs Union after a transition period could still result in a 176,000 fewer jobs across the country.

The report also shows that London could suffer much less from Brexit than the rest of the country – increasing geographic inequalities across the UK.

A future trade relationship must be agreed between the Government and the EU by 27 October this year. The Mayor is warning that with just 10 months to go, time is running out.

In total, five scenarios were modelled by Cambridge Econometrics to illustrate the range of possible outcomes of the UK’s future relationship with the EU. These are:

Scenario 1 – A ‘close to status quo’ scenario where the UK remains part of both of the single market and customs union

Scenario 2 – A scenario where the UK remains part of the single market, but not the customs union

Scenario 3 – A scenario where the UK remains part of the customs union, but not the single market

Scenario 4 – A hard Brexit scenario in which trade between the UK and the EU falls under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules with a two-year transition period from March 2019

Scenario 5 – The same hard Brexit scenario but without a two-year transition period

The report make reference to the British Hospitality Association findings that 75% of waiting staff, 37% of housekeeping staff and 25% of all chefs are from the EU, as proof of the scale of potential negative supply-side impacts the sector could face if immigration from the EU is controlled too tightly following Brexit.

“If the sector is forced to try to fill the shortfall of EU labour with domestic UK workers, there is a risk that businesses could see a rise in costs if British workers demand higher wages,” the report says.

The report highlights the fall in value of Sterling as having had a positive effect on the sector and that international visitors are more likely to spend more money; however it warns this could reverse if the Pound recovers or if stricter border controls are imposed.

Reacting to the news, the Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers (ALMR), which represents the UK’s pub, bar and restaurant sectors, reiterated its call for a “constructive future immigration policy”.

ALMR chief executive, Kate Nicholls, said: “The report highlights the important contribution being made by EU nationals to the capitals hospitality sector and the difficulties businesses would face should they be unable to access labour from the EU.

“The Government has already made a commitment to EU nationals living in the UK, but it is crucial that any future immigration policy reflects the need for hospitality businesses to employ non-UK workers.”