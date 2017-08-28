LATEST NEWS
Resintech Services

Here at Resintech Limited, we strive in giving our customers satisfaction and peace of mind that they are getting the best value, and product when laying their resin bound surface.

We specialise in swimming pool surrounds, patios, driveways. We have an excellent track record and brilliant feedback from our customers.

We have been working within the industry and area for many years and have developed a great understanding of how the trade works. Our knowledge on the products and services we offer is second to none. With Tough Rock, you can rest assured that your property, driveway or garden will be in very safe hands.

From your initial enquiry, we will take the time to ensure your needs and requirements are fully understood. With this information in mind, we can provide a complete service, ensuring both your needs and expectations are successfully met. For further peace of mind, the services we provide will be fully protected with a 10 year guarantee.

Please contact us to today for a free no obligation quotation.

Telephone: 01202 287302 or 01202 287305, email: info@resintechltd.uk or visit www.resintechltd.uk

