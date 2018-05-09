Restaurant Chain Cote Closures “Under Consideration”

The restaurant chain Cote is considering plans to close some of its sites in yet another example of the difficulties facing the casual dining sector, which has seen Burger chain Byron, Jamie’s Italian, forced to restructure and some enter company voluntary arrangements (CVA), a form of insolvency which allows companies to close underperforming sites and slash rents.

According to Sky News Cote, which is owned by the private equity firm BC Partners, is considering closing down a number of restaurants which trade under the Limeyard and Jackson & Rye brands purchased in 2016.

The plans yet to be finalised, would affect a comparatively small number of outlets, and would not include the main Cote-branded operation, which is said to be performing resiliently in tough market conditions. In its latest financial results French brasserie and bistro chain Côte said that the group has weathered the downturn well reporting an increase in sales of 15.8% in the year to 30 July 2017 despite a “weakening backdrop”.

The firm revealed that sales grew to £140.7m across its 94 restaurants, up from £121.5m the year before.

Like-for-like sales were up 4.1% over the period, with pre-tax profit flat at £10m.

Cote was launched eleven years ago and has 90 sites across the UK employing around 3,400 staff, including two Limeyard restaurants and four Jackson + Rye restaurants.

A spokeswoman for Cote said: “In some instances we have closed or sold outlets and we are working hard to find viable options for others while continuing to support those that are trading well.

“Our Cote restaurants continue to perform well which is a testament to the strength