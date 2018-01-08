Restaurant Fined £50K Fine For Serving Food On Wooden Boards

A restaurant has been fined £50,000 after it had repeatedly servedfood on unhygienic boards ‘that were incapable of being cleaned’. Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House Ltd, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, was first visited by Environmental Health officers in October 2016 after an alleged food poisoning outbreak affecting a party of 14.

The council said there were concerns about the use of wooden plates, that were incapable of being cleaned, which were used to serve food.

After the restaurant was fined £50,000, Mark Croxford, Head of Environmental Health, said “It is completely unacceptable for businesses to put the health of people eating at their restaurants at risk.

“The owners were given sound advice which they chose to ignore. I am pleased magistrates supported our efforts with a large fine and hope advice we give on improving businesses to protect health will not be ignored in future.”

Inspectors had previously raised a number of issues concerning standards cleanliness in the restaurant, including the use of the boards and a reliance on staff using disposable gloves rather than washing their hands. Despite serving improvement notices, the restaurant continued to use the boards, which “could pose a risk of food poisoning to anyone eating from them”.

The plates “were in such a damaged condition they could no longer effectively be cleaned and disinfected and presented a risk of contamination to food”.

On Thursday Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House admitted failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice.

As well as the £50,000 fine the restaurant must pay £670 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Mark Croxford, head of environmental health at Birmingham City Council, said: “It is completely unacceptable for businesses to put the health of people eating at their restaurants at risk.

“The owners were given sound advice which they chose to ignore. I am pleased magistrates supported our efforts with a large fine and hope advice we give on improving businesses to protect health will not be ignored in future.”