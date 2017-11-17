Retain Credit & Debit Cards and Be PCI Compliant While Increasing Profits

The CardsSafe® system is now the “best practice” way of handling credit and debit cards retained by merchants in the UK hospitality industry. More than three thousand venues now use the system every day and when managers share their experience they report these financial benefits:

• Chargeback drops by more than ninety percent (90%)

• Walkouts are reduced by at least fifty percent (50%)

• Tab mistakes drop significantly and finally –

• There is a major uptick in sales

In addition, their customers really appreciate that their security concerns are dealt with in this easy to use system as offered by CardsSafe limited.

If you are concerned about how CardsSafe works within the PCI scheme, Alan Gill from the independent PCI certifying company Orthus Limited states: “The PCI DSS standard encompassed 264 controls. CardsSafe helps to reduce the need to meet all of these through ‘compensating controls’ which allow businesses to comply to the standard without having to change the way they operate”.

Please contact CardsSafe Limited on: Phone: 0845 5001040, Email: cardssafe@cardssafe.com or Web: www.cardssafe.com