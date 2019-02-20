Revere Pub Company To Open Fifteenth Site: The Lazy Pig In The Pantry, Chesham

Revere Pub Company, the premium arm of pub giant Marston’s, has announced plans to open The Lazy Pig in the Pantry in Chesham, Buckinghamshire next month. The opening will mark the pubco’s fifteenth site as it continues to build on the success of its destination venues.

Following a £500,000 investment, The Lazy Pig in the Pantry is set to create 35 full and part-time jobs for people in the local area. The bar and restaurant will span an impressive 4,101sq. ft., accommodating 346 covers. The design by Concorde BGW will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional décor and will be complemented by an ‘Instagrammable’ orangery and outdoor terrace.

Colin Sadler, Managing Director of Revere Pub Company comments: “We are delighted to be adding another site to the Revere portfolio, taking us to a total of fifteen. This opening demonstrates the commitment to our continued growth as a brand and its premium offering.

“We always strive to grow and develop our team and look forward to recruiting thirty-five brand new team members from the local area. We want The Lazy Pig in the Pantry to be at the heart and hub of the Chesham community and cannot wait to welcome our guests in the not so distant future.”