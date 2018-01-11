Richardson Hotels Falls Into Administration

Richardson Hotels Limited and Fowey Hotel Limited, operator of five hotels in South Devon and Cornwall, including the Grand Hotel in Torquay, have been placed into administration.

Five hotels of the family owned business in the South West of England collapsed into administration owing money to the taxman.

All five hotels will continue to trade on a business as usual basis while the administrators assess the current financial position and available options.

Mark Boughey of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP, appointed joint administrator with Matthew Wild, said: “We appreciate that there will be a significant degree of concern and uncertainty for staff, guests and suppliers as a result of the companies entering administration. I am pleased to confirm that we will continue to trade all five hotels while we assess how best to proceed, and we will endeavour to update all stakeholders as soon as we can.”

The hotel group, named after owner Keith Richardson, recently re-branded The Grosvenor Hotel in Torquay as the John Burton-Race Restaurant with Rooms. Burton-Race began to work with the hotel in December 2016 to coincide with a six-figure refurbishment and re-brand of the hotel, and is not included in the administration.

The hotels now under administration include Grand hotel in Torquay, Devon, Falmouth hotel in Falmouth, Cornwall, and the Metropole hotel in Padstow, Cornwall, all part of Richardson Hotels Limited, alongside Fowey Hotel Limited’s Royal Beacon hotel in Exmouth, Devon; and Fowey hotel in Fowey, Cornwall.

Administrators were appointed due to cashflow problems following a period of capital expenditure and investment in the properties, and the company was subsequently unable to agree a repayment plan with the taxman, which resulted in HMRC issuing winding up petitions against it.

Keith Richardson said: I spent too much money on the Grosvenor Hotel and I ran out of money. We have a plan and we know where we are going.”

Boughey added: “All of the hotels offer enviable locations, architecture and facilities, so their rooms are in high demand from both existing and new customers. Whilst things are at an early stage, we are therefore hopeful that a long-term future for of all the hotels can be secured.

“In the first instance, we would ask any customers and suppliers to raise their initial questions or enquiries directly to the hotels, booking agent or usual contact point at the companies.”