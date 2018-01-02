Rick Awarded CBE In New Year’s Honours List

One of the hospitality industry’s most celebrated figures, chef, restaurateur and TV personality Rick Stein has featured in the New Year’s Honours List 2018.

Stein has been appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the economy. He will add the honour to the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), which he received in the New Year’s Honours List 2003 for services to West Country tourism.

Commenting Rick Stein said: “I am so proud to receive a CBE for Services to the Economy. I think that the hospitality industry, that I so much enjoy working in, is a force for good not only in the UK but everywhere. To be able to travel the world as a British man, fascinated by the food and culture wherever I go and bringing it back home is a dream job, but also reinforces the importance of everyone sitting down and enjoying good food together.”