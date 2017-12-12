Ringtons Beverages for Business Product Launch: Coffee Bags

Ringtons Beverages for Business has launched a brand-new product aimed at making fresh coffee preparation easier – Coffee Bags.

In a similar way to single envelope tea bags, Ringtons’ individually wrapped coffee bags include fresh coffee which is prepared by adding freshly boiled water and leaving it for 3-4 minutes to brew.

Designed for convenience, simple preparation and quality, Ringtons coffee bags include superior Arabica and Robusta coffee which offers a strength 6, full-bodied coffee with bold and rich notes of dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts.

The individually foil wrapped coffee bags have been designed to retain freshness and make the product convenient for self-service, catering and hotel environments. The coffee bag itself is made from biodegradable bio-web.

John Broad from Ringtons Beverages for Business said: “Feedback from our customers particularly in self-service or hotel environments is that their customers find cafetieres are too messy and time consuming to use, while instant coffee doesn’t offer the desired quality, so coffee bags featuring fresh ground coffee, which are simply brewed in boiling water for 3-5 minutes are the perfect solution in this environment.

“Tea bags became more readily available in the UK in the 1970s and today make up 96% of UK tea consumption, and we think coffee bags are also going to have a significant impact on the coffee market in the right environment. We have invested significantly in our coffee roasting facility and our coffee business grew 48% in a 5 year period, so it’s a great time for us to be launching our first coffee bag and we hope in-time to introduce several more blends in this format.”

More than 30 years after it launched, Ringtons Beverages for Business division is stronger than ever – thousands of customers from every business arena are supported by Ringtons and the division offer everything from tea and coffee made in its own UK factory, to traditional and- state-of-the art coffee equipment, barista training, café design and a private label packing service.

Telephone – 0800 052 2440

Website – www.ringtons.co.uk