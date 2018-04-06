Rising Scottish Chef Chris Niven to Launch The Scotsman Grand Café & Bar in Edinburgh

Hotly tipped Scottish chef and Masterchef: The Professionals knockout week finalist Chris Niven has been unveiled as Executive Head Chef of The Scotsman Grand Café & Bar – an exciting new independent dining and drinking venue set to open in Edinburgh this summer.

Located on the North Bridge in the magnificent former advertising hall of the Scotsman building, Chris is currently building his team and developing a delicious, accessible all-day menu, which will showcase his love of vibrant dishes with bold flavours, made with the best seasonal Scottish produce.

The Scotsman Grand Café & Bar will open its doors to guests after an extensive restoration, which will bring the beauty and traditional features of this historic Old Town building – opened in 1905 as the home of Scotsman newspapers – into the modern age.

The ambitious Dundee-born chef (34) is a champion of carefully sourced Scottish ingredients and of the local Scottish restaurant scene. He is proud to have been mentored by some of Scotland’s best chefs in award-winning kitchens up and down the country throughout his career.

Having trained in Professional Cookery at Dundee College, Chris followed his passion for food with junior positions at a number of local hotels and restaurants before heading to St Andrews to work in the kitchens of the Golf Hotel, The Old Course Hotel and The Adamson.

Commenting on this latest challenge, Chris said: ‘The opportunity to take the reins at The Scotsman Grand Café & Bar in this pre-opening phase and to have complete autonomy to develop the venue and its menus is one that I didn’t want to miss. There is no blueprint, so every dish is being designed from scratch and will be custom-made, with seasonality, flavour and sourcing at the heart of everything we do. It will be an easy and elegant menu with something for everyone, and we are working hard to offer customers something fresh, distinctive and one-of-a-kind in the Edinburgh scene when we open our doors in a few months’ time.’