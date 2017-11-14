Riso Gallo NEW Frozen Risotto Base

Riso Gallo has developed a premium quality frozen Carnaroli risotto for chefs that is ready in only 5 minutes.

The Carnaroli rice is precooked in a vegetable stock and frozen grain by grain, known as Individual Quick Frozen Technology. This allows chefs to accommodate requests of single portions, reduces waiting times and avoids wastage.

It is also gluten free, alcohol free, dairy free and nut free.

Cooked from frozen, chefs add hot stock (or even just water) and chosen ingredients, offering versatility in the number of risottos they wish to offer to their customers.

“Riso Gallo has been dedicated in the development of this frozen base over the past year”, commented Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK. “We are aware of the time chefs need to spend on creating a good quality risotto. A risotto that is cooked but the grain remains al dente. This frozen base offers chefs exactly that.”

Riso Gallo has over 160 years of experience in rice production and is now in its 6th generation as a family ran business.

1kg/5 portion Frozen Risotto

8 Packs Per Case, 64 Cases Per Pallet

Visit www.risogallo.uk for further information.