LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Riso Gallo NEW Frozen Risotto Base

Riso Gallo NEW Frozen Risotto Base

Posted by: News in Products & Services November 14, 2017

Riso Gallo has developed a premium quality frozen Carnaroli risotto for chefs that is ready in only 5 minutes.

The Carnaroli rice is precooked in a vegetable stock and frozen grain by grain, known as Individual Quick Frozen Technology. This allows chefs to accommodate requests of single portions, reduces waiting times and avoids wastage.

It is also gluten free, alcohol free, dairy free and nut free.

Cooked from frozen, chefs add hot stock (or even just water) and chosen ingredients, offering versatility in the number of risottos they wish to offer to their customers.

“Riso Gallo has been dedicated in the development of this frozen base over the past year”, commented Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK. “We are aware of the time chefs need to spend on creating a good quality risotto. A risotto that is cooked but the grain remains al dente. This frozen base offers chefs exactly that.”

Riso Gallo has over 160 years of experience in rice production and is now in its 6th generation as a family ran business.

1kg/5 portion Frozen Risotto

8 Packs Per Case, 64 Cases Per Pallet

Visit www.risogallo.uk for further information.

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Mikrofill At The Masons Arms

Nestling in the heart of Branscombe is the award winning 14th Century inn, The Masons Arms. A charming thatched inn that offers an ideal ...