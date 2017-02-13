Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, A Meal For Two Says ‘I Love You’

OpenTable reveals the UK’s most romantic cities in the UK

Leeds takes the top spot as the most romantic city

More Northern cities made the list than Southern

Women prefer to celebrate with a romantic meal than a bouquet of flowers

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, OpenTable, the world’s leading restaurant booking service, has revealed the UK’s most romantic cities to celebrate in. Leeds[1] has shown its softer side and has topped the list for the UK’s most loved up city.

It would seem that those in the north of the UK have more of a romantic side than those in the south, with seven of the nine most romantic cities being in the north including Leeds in the top spot, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool. Although London may be considered the foodie capital of the UK, Londoners were missed by Cupid’s arrow and are falling short when it comes to wining and dining their loved ones.

With two thirds[2] of women saying they’d prefer a romantic meal for two over a bouquet of flowers, the stakes are high for last minute Lotharios.

Despite many claiming spontaneity is the height of romance, OpenTable’s has seen bookings made as early as nine months in advance of the big day, so those that aren’t quick off the mark may find themselves queueing in the cold.

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments, “Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to take a loved one out for dinner and proves to be one of the most popular times of the year for dining. With early reservations starting up to nine months in advance for this romantic evening, OpenTable offers a simple and fast way to discover and book the perfect table for you and your special someone, connecting diners to the most romantic cities and restaurants in the UK and around the world.”

Most romantic cities: