Royal Academy Of Culinary Arts Annual Awards OF Excellence 2017 Is Now Open For Entries!

The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts is now accepting entries for the Annual Awards of Excellence 2017. Applicants must currently be working full-time in the UK as a Chef, Pastry Chef or Waiter and should be aged between 20 and 26 on 31st December 2016.

The AAE is the most prestigious award available to young professionals in the hospitality industry today, recognising and encouraging the most talented ambitious Chefs, Pastry Chefs and Waiters. Since it began in 1983 over 550 young professionals have won the Award, providing opportunities for a successful career path.

The AAE is an examination rather than a competition; all or none of the candidates can achieve the award depending on their ability to attain the standard of excellence set by the judges. All those who successfully reach this standard will win the AAE. In addition the winning candidate who scores the highest marks in each section will be named the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Young Chef, Young Pastry Chef and Young Waiter of the Year 2017.

HOW TO ENTER

Entry forms can be obtained from Ilisha Waring at the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts

Tel: 020 8673 6300 / E-mail: ilishawaring@raoca.org.uk

or can be downloaded from the website www.royalacademyofculinaryarts.org.uk

CLOSING DATE FOR ENTRIES: FRIDAY 10TH FEBRUARY 2017

TASKS

Selection is based on written entries. Successful candidates will go forward to regional semi-finals in March/April and finals in May/June 2017 where they will be tested on a wide range of skills.

PRIZES

 All Finalists will be presented with a certificate and bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne at the National finals in May/June.

 All winners will be invited to a Gala Presentation Dinner in July 2017 where they will receive a chefs jacket or lapel pin, a diploma recognising their achievement and a magnum of Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

 All winners of the AAE become Alumni of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

 The highest scoring winner in each section (Kitchen, Pastry and Service) will be announced at the Gala Presentation Dinner where they will be named the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Young Chef, Young Pastry Chef and Young Waiter of the Year 2017. Each will each receive prizes worth over £2000, including MAC knives thanks to Continental Chef Supplies, Meyer cookware, a specially commissioned engraved Silver trophy, work experience at The Fat Duck and a bursary from the Savoy Educational Trust which will take the form of an educational trip. Past trips include visits to New Orleans, Dubai, Mexico, Champagne, Tuscany, Barbados, St Lucia, Los Angeles, Hong Kong & Shanghai, and Quebec.

SEMI-FINAL DATES

Saturday 18th March, London Service Semi-final, The Ritz Hotel

Monday 20th March, Scottish Service Semi-final, Turnberry Resort

Wednesday 12th April, Regional Pastry Semi-finals

Wednesday 12th & 19th April, Regional Kitchen Semi-finals

FINAL DATES

Tuesday 2nd May, London Service Final, The Connaught Hotel

Saturday 13th May, London Service Final, Le Gavroche

Monday 22nd May, Scottish Service Final, The Gleneagles Hotel

Wednesday 7th June, Kitchen Final, University of West London

Wednesday 7th June, Pastry Final, University of West London