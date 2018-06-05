RSPCA Assured Campaign Encourages Brits To Use High Welfare Produce

RSPCA Assured has launched a new campaign with the aim to help improve animal welfare post Brexit and encourage consumers to choose produce originating from high welfare farms.

The campaign, titled ‘eat less, eat better’, sets out to encourage consumers to eat fewer foods produced from low welfare farms and only choose higher welfare labels.

With the current spotlight on how the British farming industry can become world leaders and more self-sufficient post-Brexit, RSPCA Assured believes the trend for ‘eating less’ provides a timely opportunity for higher welfare farmers to seize the moment.

Liam Kurzeja from RSPCA Assured said: “We’re not telling people to stop eating meat, but the fact is most Brits say they are concerned about the welfare of farm animals. Price, however, is often the biggest barrier stopping them choosing higher welfare food.

RSPCA Assured is said to believe that boldly engaging with ‘reducetarianism’ has the potential to help deliver more benefits to its existing and future farming members, as well as help improve the welfare of more farm animals.