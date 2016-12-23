Rugby Star Jack Nowell To Launch RNLI Charity Ale

England and Exeter Chiefs star Jack Nowell is set to launch a new ale in collaboration with St Austell Brewery to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution charity.

Cousin Jack, a traditional English Pale Ale, will be crafted on St Austell’s Small Batch by Jack alongside the company’s award-winning brewing team and will launch in January to coincide with the Six Nations Rugby Union Championships – well worth a try, not least because the Brewery will be donating 5p to the RNLI charity for every pint of Cousin Jack sold.

Rising Rugby Union star Jack Nowell became St Austell Brewery’s Charitable trust ambassador earlier in the year and, as a true Cornishman, was determined to work with the company to create something for a charity close to his roots, which led to the new spring brew using his name being created as a means of raising funds for the RNLI.

Commenting on the new ale, St Austell brewing director Roger Ryman said, “This is one of those collaborations that just came together seamlessly. With the strong connections that both we and Jack have with the RNLI, it made perfect sense to cement our new partnership with a brew that gave something back to the organisation that is so important to the Cornish way of life. The launch in January will give us the ideal opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate the work of the RNLI and raise extra funds as well!”

Patrick Harvey, Coxswain of the Penlee RNLI lifeboat in Newlyn where Jack grew up, says;

‘As a local trawlerman, Jack’s Dad has always had a close connection to the volunteers at Penlee and so Jack’s grown up with the charity. He can see the station from his bedroom window and he’d often stop by for a cup of tea on his way home from school. He’s heard first-hand the crew recount shouts in the middle of the night, in rough seas and the weather they’ve battled to get to casualties to safety. So he truly understands the commitment from the volunteers.

He’s a big hearted young man and we’re extremely proud of what he has achieved, but also what he gives back to his local community. We’re delighted that he has chosen to support the charity through the collaboration with St Austell Brewery. It’s a three way partnership that fits so well and is set to raise vital funds for training and equipping the RNLI’s volunteer crews.’

Cousin Jack will launch from Fowey Town Quay on January 11th with Havener’s Bar & Grill hosting a special charity event in support of the RNLI. Organised by Brewery estate director Adam Luck, who is also chairman of the local Fowey RNLI lifeboat station, the event will feature a special appearance by the popular Press Gang shanty singers as well as the Fowey lifeboat itself at the Town Quay.

Scheduled to start at 6.30pm, the launch event will feature a charity raffle as part of the fundraising activities, while proceeds from the evening, which includes a bookable, 2-course set menu dinner, will also be donated to the RNLI.

For more information about Cousin Jack and the Small Batch Beer Club outlets across the South West where you will be able to find Cousin Jack English Pale Ale once it launches, visit www.staustellbrewery.co.uk. Those wishing to come along to the launch event at Havener’s on January 11th should book now for the special set dinner on 01726 834 591.