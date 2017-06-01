Run a Cost and Energy Efficient Laundry and Warewashing Operation

As the hospitality industry strives to meet hit financial and sustainability targets, consumption values have never been more important and it is essential to review central processes in order to make savings.

Forbes Professional provides commercial appliances to a diverse range of sectors, with clients’ requirements ranging from a single dishwasher to the planning and commissioning of a large commercial laundry facility. However, all of our clients share the same goals in that they want to find a solution that is task, cost and energy efficient, and that will optimise their laundry or dishwashing processes.

Whatever the project, we conduct a comprehensive site survey and discuss all plumbing, electrical, space and logistical specifications. National partners of Miele and Primus, all of our products are highly efficient whilst maintaining impressively low energy and water consumption values. The machines are fully compliant with WRAS and we advise on the relevant industry and water board regulations. We provide complementary detergents and auto-dosing pumps that ensure the correct dosage and minimise unnecessary waste through spillages.

We offer a range of solutions, from purchase to lease and rental and clients have access to premium brands without costly upfront capital expenditure and with no repair or maintenance bills. All account management, on-going detergent provision and service requirements are handled centrally through a sole point of contact and our large network of engineers fully install all equipment, offer any necessary user training and deliver a same/ next day maintenance response. This streamlined process keeps things simple for our clients who can rest assured that they will always receive a first-class local service on a nationwide basis.

For more information contact 0345 0702335 forbes-professional.co.uk