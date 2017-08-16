UK & Ireland’s 10 Semi-finalists announced

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Grand Finale may still be some way off, but ten semi-finalists from each of the twenty-one regions worldwide are now one step closer. The talented 10 young chefs from the UK & Ireland have been selected from thousands of applications from over 90 different countries, with each chef excited about the opportunity to be part S.Pellegrino’s global talent search for the world’s best young chef. This unique occasion unites culinary talents from across the globe to share ideas and learn about different culinary cultures.

The finalists from the UK & Ireland include: David Scarpato of Scarpatos Catering; Michael Tweedie of The Oak Room at Adare Manor; Killian Crowley of Aniar Restaurant; Romuald Bukaty of The Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport; Lee-James Hickey of The Royal Air Force Club; Brandon Clemens of Kaspar’s at The Savoy; Francesco Di Marzio of The Greenhouse Restaurant, Mayfair; James Cousins of Restaurant Associates; Matthew Ramsdale of The Chester Grosvenor; Michael Turner of Bread Street Kitchen.

Each young chef’s application and signature dish was judged by experts at the World’s Leading International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine, ALMA, which determined the local finalist selection. The experts at the ALMA evaluated the candidates, taking into consideration the five “Golden Rules”: ingredients, skill, genius, beauty and message.

“It is the third time that we have had the honour to select the young chefs for the local finals, however we continue to be amazed by their flair and passion for fine food” said Andrea Sinigaglia, General Manager of ALMA. “Having to select only ten semi-finalists for each region when you are presented with so many fantastic candidates is not at all easy. It is also our responsibility to guide the candidates in such a way that makes the competition both realistic and educational. The S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition is not only a chance to emerge as a new talent, but also an opportunity to meet other young chefs from around the world and exchange ideas”.

From June to December 2017 the semi-finalists of each area will compete in local challenges. Each region will have a jury composed of leading independent chefs, who will judge the semi-finalists’ signature dishes and select the best one, based upon the five Golden Rules. The local jury for the UK & Ireland will be made up of Angela Hartnett, Alyn Williams, Philip Howard and Mickael Viljanen, with the local final being held in London on Wednesday 4th October 2017.

By the end of December this year, 21 Young Chefs from around the globe will be announced as the official finalists of the international Young Chef competition and will progress to the Grand Finale held in Milan in June 2018. Each finalist will be assigned a “Mentor Chef, who will be a member of their regional jury. They will offer them guidance on how to improve their signature dishes and support them in their preparation for the international finals.

Last year’s semi-finalist representing the UK & Ireland, George Kataras, commented: “S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2016 was an amazing experience overall, giving me a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet some of the greatest chefs from around the world – both renowned and the next generation of them. This competition opened doors to an international career in gastronomy and I can’t wait to see where I go next.”