Salute The Armed Forces at St. James’ Park

BATTALIONS of North East diners are signing up for a special event at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

On 2 March, the stadium’s catering partner, Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events, is hosting a Military ‘Mess’ Dinner to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, which provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community.

And tickets for the event are being snapped up by those keen to show their support for the services – and enjoy a great night out.

The dinner, which is also being supported by the Ministry of Defence, begins with a drinks reception and guests, including serving members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force in full mess dress uniform, will be officially welcomed by Lieutenant General Robin Brims CB CBE DSO DL.

They will then be served a four-course meal, in traditional MESS format, with traditions such as the passing of the port and toasts to HM The Queen.

The guest speaker at the Military ‘Mess’ Dinner will be former 42 Commando Royal Marines Medic and face of The British Legion Poppy Appeal, Cassidy Little, who lost his leg in an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2011.

After leaving the Marines Cassidy took the lead role in the first highly successful UK tour of The Two Worlds of Charlie F, working with Sir Trevor Nunn and Ray Winstone on the Bravo 22 play about soldiers’ experiences after injury, with a cast of real military personnel.

The event will be hosted by radio presenter and comedian Sue Sweeney with performances throughout the evening from the Band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support for this event,” said Samantha Doyle, sales and marketing manager for Sodexo at St James’ Park.

“It’s going to be incredible – great fun and in support of a very worthwhile cause – so we would urge anyone who hasn’t already booked a ticket to either call us

0191 201 8525 or e-mail candb@nufc.co.uk.”