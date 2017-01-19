Scotch Egg Challenge 2017 Who Will Rank Highest In The Pecking Order?

Returning for its sixth year, the egg-erly awaited Scotch Egg Challenge will be coming to The Canonbury Tavern in Islington in eggtraordinary style. On the 8th February contestants will take to the kitchen in a head-to-head competition where only the crème de la crème of eggs will win!

Shortlisted contestants will compete in two categories, with chefs from Ealing Park Tavern and The Rat Inn taking part in the Traditional Egg category honouring the classic Scotch Egg. Whilst the Unconventional Egg category allows a little more culinary freedom, rustling up their egg-centric creations will be chefs from The Cinnamon Collection and Tang.

With the free event starting at 7.30pm, fans of this humble bar snack can watch on as highly respected food writer and journalist Joe Warwick returns to the Canonbury’s roost to compere the evening, with 15 chefs from across the country battling it out to be crowned supreme egg champion by an expert panel of judges.

Far from perching on the fence, Fay Maschler, the Evening Standard food critic, Guardian food editor Bob Granleese, Ben Chapman of Smoking Goat and Kiln and Restaurant Magazine’s Stefan Chomka will be casting their votes for the best yolks in a mad scramble for the top two spots.

Don’t be left with egg on your face, join us for the UK’s biggest egg-off – we promise you’ll have a cracking time!