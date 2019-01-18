Seafish Releases Bespoke Brexit Guide For Seafood Industry

Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, has released a guide to support seafood businesses in preparing for Brexit.

UK Seafood Industry Guide – Preparing your Business for EU Exit has been produced by Seafish’s regulation team to provide practical guidance to seafood businesses on day-to-day scenarios likely to be encountered from 29 March.

Designed to be accessible and user-friendly, the guide brings together technical notices, government communications and other relevant information to help seafood businesses to prepare for Brexit, whatever form it might take.

Topics covered by the guide include:

Food safety

Traceability

Product labelling

Protected Geographical Indicators (PGIs)

Importing and exporting to EU and non-EU countries

It also signposts businesses to information and resources less specific to seafood sector.

Launching the guide, Seafish Head of Regulation Fiona Wright commented:

“While no one can provide all of the answers to the questions raised by leaving the EU and the form it will take, our guide to preparing your business for EU exit provides practical advice that seafood businesses can take now to prepare for all contingencies.

“We will continue to update this guide on our website as further information becomes available, as part of our continuing work of interpreting and understanding the changing landscape and identifying risks and promoting opportunities for the entire seafood sector.”

UK Seafood Industry Guide – Preparing your Business for EU Exit can be accessed on the Seafish website at https://www.seafish.org/article/preparing-your-business-for-eu-exit. It will continue to be updated and reviewed as new information comes to light.