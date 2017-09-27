Seafish Urges Businesses To Sign Up For Seafood Week As Lidl Partnership Is Revealed

Lidl has become the latest brand to announce it will be supporting Seafood Week – and organisers Seafish are calling on businesses of all shapes and sizes to follow suit by becoming campaign partners.

The annual eight-day campaign, which runs from Friday, October 6 to Friday, October 13, celebrates the quality and variety of fish and shellfish on offer in the UK and champions the seafood industry with the aim of encouraging the general public to eat more fish more often.

All businesses involved in the seafood industry are welcome to become campaign partners, and Lidl has become the latest to do so. Morrisons, Hilton Worldwide, and Saucy Fish Co. have all also shown their support for the campaign by signing up as partners. To sign up, visit www.seafoodweek.co.uk or contact Seafish’s marketing team.

The partnership gives businesses campaign support from organisers Seafish who have created a range of collateral for businesses to use free of charge. In addition to this, Seafish will also work with partners’ social media channels to boost their engagement levels. If organisations are putting on events for Seafood Week or promoting specific products, Seafish staff will also work with businesses to help them maximise the opportunity.

Seafish has also created a toolkit of marketing materials that also includes advice on how to engage with media to promote themselves and generate their own coverage. There is also a Seafood Week map where businesses can promote themselves and their activities to potential customers. Full details are available at www.seafoodweek.co.uk.

It is the third year that Seafish has run Seafood Week, and the first time that Lidl has signed up as official partners for the campaign.

Senior Buying Manager at Lidl, Helen Smart, said: “Providing our customers with the highest quality fish and shellfish at the best possible prices is of the utmost importance to Lidl UK. We really want to showcase our fantastic range which is why we’re very excited to be working with Seafish to support Seafood Week 2017.

“Sustainability is also at the heart of everything we do which is why we are so committed to ensuring 100% of all our wild chilled and frozen fish will be MSC certified sustainable by 2019.”

Seafish’s Chief Executive Marcus Coleman: “Seafood Week is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to promote themselves and the wonderful produce they have on offer. I would like to urge businesses of all shapes, sizes and sectors to join our campaign and sign up as a partner for Seafood Week.

“Seafish is here to support businesses in the seafood industry and this annual campaign is a prime example of how we can unite behind the common goal of encouraging more people to eat more fish more often, for the benefit of the entire industry.”

Organisations and businesses looking to sign up to Seafood Week can do so by visiting www.seafoodweek.co.uk or contacting Seafish at seafoodweek@seafish.co.uk