Seascape Island Apothecary Wins Prestigious Travel Retail Awards

British bath & body brand Seascape Island Apothecary (www.seascapeuk.com) has recently received 2 top gongs from the prestigious TRBusiness Travel Retail Awards. Voted on by an international panel of travel retail consumers, Seascape’s Travel Essentials Trio Gift Set was named “WINNER: Best skincare, haircare, bath and body product”, beating out several high profile international brands.

Containing a 75ml Refresh Hand & Nail Cream, 10ml Peppermint Oil Lip Balm and a 8ml Soothe Sleep Oil – all award winners in their own right – the Travel Essentials Trio Gift Set retails for £28. Seascape’s Awake Oil / Sleep Oil Duo Gift Set was also named as a FINALIST in the same “Best skincare, haircare, bath and body product” category, giving Seascape 2 of the top 6 positions in the beauty category.

Containing the 8ml Soothe Sleep Oil and a 8ml Uplift Awake Oil (also a multiple award winner), the Oil Duo Gift Set retails for £18.00.

Whether as a gift set or individually, these various Seascape products make for great additions to any hotel amenity assortment. The 8ml Soothe Sleep Oil has the added benefit of using only pregnancy safe essential oils, making it an outstanding pillow gift for any hotel guest.

