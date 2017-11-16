Seasonal Recipes from Real Soup Co.

David Colwell, Business Development Manager, Real Soup Co. comments;

“People’s eating habits change as autumn rolls in, as they look to more hearty and comforting dishes to warm themselves up from the inside out. Soup has long since enjoyed this spike in popularity, providing a filling option for a starter or main course at either lunch or dinner. Soup season begins as the days draw in, with Christmas providing a key date in the calendar.

“Our research tells us that 70% of consumers will pay more for a soup that has been freshly made* so seasonal flavours like our 4kg Spiced Parnsip & Honey or Spiced Carrot will prove especially popular over the Christmas period. Serve with generous hunks of good quality bread to premiumise your offering and command a higher price point.”

The Real Soup Co. has also just unveiled new Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato and Indonesian Chickpea and Coconut flavours in a new 380g single serve format, perfect for festive grab-and-go custom and out-of-hours catering. Both have been handpicked from the company’s existing range of fresh catering soups due to their sheer popularity with customers across the hospitality spectrum.

The Real Soup Co. is a supplier of fresh soup, crafted in the heart of Wales in small batches (with a lot of love) exclusively for the out-of-home and convenience markets. The range adheres to the latest FSA salt guidelines and includes meaty, vegetarian, vegan and free-from flavours.

