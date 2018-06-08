Seasonings Go GF In Centenary Upgrade

To celebrate a century of service to the British food industry, leading flavours and seasonings supplier Unbar Rothon has upgraded its top selling products and added an important convenience element to them all.

Detailed laboratory work by a team of scientists and taste specialists has enabled the Billericay, Essex based company to present these gluten free products as also now free of MSG.

The same scientific team guarantees that all the upgraded products precisely replicate the taste and performance characteristics of the originals.

“This improvement is our centenary gift to the food industry and is yet another development which has been welcomed by customers, “said Unbar Rothon director, Richard Rothon.

In addition to the standard Butchers Pride range of gourmet, low salt and clean label varieties, Unbar Rothon has upgraded its celebration, festivities, seasonal, pies, haggis and several other top selling product groups.

With this very significant upgrade the company has added a new dimension to the sausage, burger, meatballs, haggis and meat pies sectors of the market.

“Hundreds of new customers in both retail and foodservice outlets are being attracted to order products they couldn’t even think about before, and that’s good news for everybody involved,” added Mr. Rothon.

Tel: 01277 632211 or visit www.unbarrothon.co.uk for further information.