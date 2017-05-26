See R H Hall’s Full Range Of Exclusive Brands On Stand H40! Commercial Kitchen – NEC – 6-7th June 2017

Kris Brearley, Sales Director, R H Hall invites readers to visit R H Hall Foodservice Solutions on stand H40 at this years Commercial Kitchen exhibition:-

Taking place at the NEC from 6th-7th June 2017, we will be showcasing products from each of our exclusive brands – Sharp Commercial Microwave Ovens, Maestrowave Catering Equipment, Smeg Foodservice Ovens, Simply Stainless Modular Fabrication and Crown Verity Professional Barbecue Systems.

Highlights will include live demonstrations in the innovative Maestrowave Combi Chef 7. Janet Caveney, our Sales Development Executive, will be showing just how this product can provide a ‘kitchen in a box’ – turning out popular menu items such as pizzas, fries and pastries, with outstanding and consistent results.

We will also be launching the first models from a new range of Smeg ovens, featuring new user friendly controls and enhanced specification.

PLUS – have your badge scanned by any member of our team to be entered into our exclusive show prize draw. You could win the latest model in the Maestrowave range – the MW10 1000W microwave!*

As always, our helpful, friendly and knowledgeable team will be available throughout the show to answer your questions and provide unbiased advice on our exclusive brands and more…

For a free visitor pass, or to arrange a meeting with one of our team at the show – contact your ASM or our Sales Team – 01296 663400 or sales@rhhall.com

*The winner will be randomly selected from all badges scanned, after the event. The winner will be contacted by Friday 9th June 2017.