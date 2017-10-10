See The King Of Barbecues In Action At The 2017 Showman’s Show!

2017 will see R H Hall Foodservice Solutions take their exclusive and best selling range of Crown Verity Barbecues to top outdoor event The Showman’s Show, for the first time!

Stand no. 189 – located on Avenue D – will see Britain’s Best BBQ’er, Ben Bartlett, showcasing the exceptional quality of the Crown Verity range of Professional Barbecue Systems. Ben will be producing a wide range of tasters throughout the event, as well as running BBQ Masterclasses which will demonstrate the versatility and incredible results the range can offer.

As always, the knowledgeable R H Hall Sales Team will also be on hand, ready to deal with any enquiry – large or small – with exclusive show offers available on the entire range. Our Bespoke Solutions team will also be on hand to help you design your very own outdoor kitchen! With almost 40 years in the industry, R H Hall are approved suppliers for all leading foodservice brands.

BBQ Masterclass Timetable:

Wednesday 18th October

11:00 Festival Food & Volume Catering

15:00 Catch of the Day – Seafish cooked 5 ways

Thursday 19th October

11:00 Street Food & Current Trends

15:00 World Foods – Spice up your menu

We’ll be fired up all day – so drop by anytime to see the range in action!

Visit us on stand 189 to find out how we can help you take your menu outdoors! For more details, contact your ASM or our Sales Team – 01296 663400 or sales@rhhall.com

For more details please visit www.rhhall.com

or contact the R H Hall Sales Team – 01296 663400 or sales@rhhall.com

Find out more about the Showman’s Show here… www.showmans-directory.co.uk