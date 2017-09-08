Sensational Surfacing from NovaPlay

The foundation of excellent play starts from the ground up: with safe, creative and colourful play surfacing suitable for any installation.

Nova Sport Ltd specialises in the supply and installation of NovaPlay wetpour and rubber mulch surfacing for play areas and walkways. Both offer low-maintenance, porous play areas that are safe, sustainable and durable.

Where artificial grass is preferred, Nova Sport’s PlayGrass is a durable and attractive addition to any play space, court or multi-use games area (MUGA), combining the realistic appearance of natural grass with a robust surface that requires minimal maintenance.

Whatever the surface, dull and dated play equipment stifles imagination. Capture children’s imagination with the exclusive new 3D rubber animals range.

Not only do they enhance the look and feel of a facility but also create a greater sense of adventure to feed children’s imagination and make play even more fun!

The 3D rubber animals are safe, flexible, diverse, functional and add limitless play value to your leisure facility.

For show-stopping play, from the ground up, contact:

Nova Sport Ltd

01332 292202

info@novasport.co.uk

www.novasport.co.uk