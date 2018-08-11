ServiceSport – The UK’s Leading Independent Service Provider

ServiceSport is the UK’s leading fitness equipment service provider and remanufacturer.

We provide independent technical and maintenance support designed to maximise the life of fitness equipment of any make and model.

ServiceSport aims to minimise your capital spend, by working with you to develop a flexible and complete servicing solution for all of your equipment needs.

We offer different levels of servicing to suit your specific needs. From ad hoc, annual scheduled service agreements, all-inclusive contracts, audit servicing to full estate management.

Our intensive remanufacturing process offers an affordable alternative to buying new equipment, whilst retaining the look and feel of brand new apparatus.

Items are stripped down and deep cleaned, with some parts being replaced, before being rebuilt and undergoing strict diagnostic checks before being dispatched and sent to the customer.

We remanufacture our customers’ own assets, as well as offering full ranges for sale. ServiceSport has such belief in the quality of our work, that all remanufactured pieces of equipment come with a comprehensive two-year parts and labour warranty, for that extra peace of mind.

All of our work is carried out at our UK-based workshop, which we’re always happy to show customers around, so they can see the stringent quality assurance processes, care and attention given to each piece of equipment.

We also offer planning design, own brand fitness equipment and parts.

Check out our website www.servicesport.co.uk, email sales@servicesport.co.uk or telephone 0845 402 2456.