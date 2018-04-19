Servicing Binge-Watching Brits

According to Ofcom*, Britain is a binge-viewing nation.

Eight in ten adults in the UK (40 million people) use subscription services such as Netflix or catch-up technology like BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub.

51% of people watch TV in their bedroom and two in five adults say they watch TV alone every day.

Why is this relevant for hotel guests?

Guests away from home are looking for ways to pass time and crave a “home-from-home” experience. Naturally, a home-from-home television system is a top priority.

No longer will a large screen and scheduled TV programmes impress, guests armed with portable devices and used to catch-up TV and streaming services expect to choose their own content and watch it when they want.

How can my hotel do this?

Catch up TV services are available on Samsung, Philips and LG hospitality SMART TV displays. Whilst many consumer SMART TVs offer thousands of apps, we recommend a basic line-up of the most popular catch-up TV apps such as BBC iPlayer.

In a hotel environment, the provision of subscription services such Netflix is a little more complicated due to licensing restrictions. This can be remedied by the installation of a casting device, allowing a guest to simply cast their own content from a portable device to the hotel’s television. It’s important that a hospitality specific casting device is installed in a hotel – lockable, more robust in nature and most importantly, preventing interference between rooms.

Sounds good but I don’t have / can’t afford ethernet infrastructure?

Not a problem, a DOCSIS system enables the distribution of smart services over existing coaxial infrastructure.

*Source: Ofcom – The Communications Market Report 2017