Shortlist For The NACC Awards 2018 Revealed

The shortlist for the NACC Awards 2018 has been revealed by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC).

Recognising teams and individuals across the care catering sector, the prestigious awards celebrate innovation, excellence and the dedication to deliver above and beyond and ensure exceptional service every day.

The winners will be announced at the NACC Awards gala dinner, which takes place on Thursday 4 October 2018 at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham, and is a highlight of the NACC Training & Development Forum 2018.

The 2018 finalists are:

Care Establishment of the Year Award:

Primrose Bank Care Home, Poulton Le Fylde

The Close Care Home, Burcot

The Lawns Care Home, Oadby, Brighterkind

Catering Manager of the Year Award:

David Blackwood, Catering Manager, Meallmore Ltd

Carl Cooper, Head Chef, Gracewell of Edgbaston

Simon Lawrence, Group Culinary Manager, Avery Healthcare

Jane Parke, Team Manager, County Enterprise Foods

Catering Team of the Year Award:

Avery Lodge, Grantham, Brighterkind

Derby Heights Care Home, Derby

St Andrews Healthcare

Willow Court, Harpenden

Meals on Wheels Award:

Harrogate Food Angels

Park Care Meals

Our Care Catering Hero Award:

Suzanne Hallgarth, County Enterprise Foods

Maggie McNamara, Care Assistant, Gracewell of Kentford

Debbie Wright, Cook In Charge, Munhaven Care Home, Mundesley

Neel Radia, national chair of the NACC, comments: “The NACC Awards provide an excellent opportunity to reflect on the great work that care catering professionals do every day. Across the sector there is an intrinsic desire to create exceptional food and drink experiences that enhance life quality and wellbeing both physically and emotionally. It is right that we take the time to recognise and celebrate this.

“I congratulate all of the finalists. The judges had a difficult job deciding the shortlist from all the brilliant entries, so to get to this stage is a fantastic achievement. I’m looking forward to the NACC Awards dinner where the winners will be revealed, and we will have the opportunity to honour excellence with colleagues from across the country. I wish everyone the very best of luck!”

In addition to the five categories listed above, the winners of the Region of the Year Award, the Pam Rhodes Outstanding Achievement Award and the National Chairman’s Award will also be announced at the NACC Awards dinner.

For more information on the NACC Awards 2018 and the NACC visit www.thenacc.co.uk

For more information on the NACC Training & Development Forum 2018 visit www.mcculloughmoore.co.uk/nacc