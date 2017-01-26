Showman’s Show Will Return to Newbury Showground in 2017

The Showman’s Show was launched in 1984 and is firmly established as the UK’s original and most comprehensive exhibition for the outdoor and special event world. The 2017 edition of the Show will be held at Newbury Showground from 18th – 19th October. With more than 350 suppliers exhibiting the best products and services available in the event industry and almost 4,500 event professionals attending, it is an excellent opportunity to meet new suppliers, network with colleagues and discover the latest innovations.

Lance Show & Publications Limited work hard to ensure that they have a broad range of exhibitors offering visitors a good cross section of the entire supply chain, from state-of-the-art structures and plant and hire equipment, to waste management, caterers, health and safety solutions and finishing touches. In addition, the rise in demand for sustainable products and surge in appetite for all things technology related is also reflected in the exhibitor list.

The popular Campfire Sessions (new for 2016) will return; the dedicated stream of workshops and panel discussions, held in an intimate and informal environment, deliver up to the minute, thought provoking and interesting content to visitors attending the event. The Show also has a strong focus on live entertainment and the Acts and Attractions tent plays host to a wide range of unique ideas.

For more information about the Showman’s Show please contact a member of the team on Tel: 01747 854099 or Email: info@showmans-directory.co.uk