Signature Senior Lifestyle is a privately owned company and one of the leading providers of quality care home accommodation in the country. Signature’s aim is to provide accommodation and care of the highest standard to meet the needs of frail elderly people, both now and in the future.

As both developers and operators we are looking for prominent, high profile sites in affluent residential areas capable of accommodating a care home of around 60,000 – 70,000sq.ft GIA within a single building. Each Signature development is unique in its design and configuration and does not follow any set architectural style. As such Signature will consider a variety locations and development opportunities, including mixed use schemes, high rise developments, urban and semi-rural locations.

The focus of Signatures land acquisition is currently within the Greater London and the Home Counties with land values paid up to £25m for the right site. Introductory fees are paid at 3% of the land purchase price for off market introductions with £5k payable on exchange of contracts.

Please contact: James Wilson, Land & planning Manager on 077141 72173

James.wilson@signaturesl.co.uk

www.signature-care-homes.co.uk/site-acquisition