Silver Fox Gin is crafted with 8 botanicals. It is blended by a master distiller using 100% English Grain Spirit, distilled in an English Copper Pot and bottled in England.

The inspiration came from an awareness of rural England. Tony Holdsworth has spent the last 35 years working in the great outdoors and this combined with extensive experience tasting the finest gins meant, that the birth of Silver Fox Gin was inevitable.

Silver Fox Gin is intensely aromatic with savoury notes of cedar, lifted with mellow citrus tones. A deliciously pure tasting dry gin that has a balanced palette, a slightly creamy texture and an incredibly smooth, fine finish. Whilst full of flavour and delicious on its own on the rocks, it also lends itself to a number of twists, from cucumber to orange and even lavender and rose.

Telephone: 01454 219 219, Mobile: 07493 946 434, Email: info@silverfoxgin.com or www.silverfoxgin.com or visit us on Stand NC11.