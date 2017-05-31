Snap Your KP on 22 June – KP Day Helps Raise Cash for the Springboard Charity

22 June 2017 is National KP Day, when the kitchen brigade gets to have a bit of fun and raise cash for Springboard, the charity that helps young and disadvantaged people gain employment in the hospitality industry.

Got a great kitchen porter in your kitchen? Or one with a sense of humour? Then take a photo of them and tweet it with the hashtag #kpday. For every tweet, warewasher specialist Winterhalter will give £1 to Springboard, up to a maximum of £1,000.

Plus the kitchen porter will grab a bit of glory, as all the pics will be uploaded into the KP gallery – check it out at www.kpoftheyear.com.

“We’ve had some great photos over the years on National KP Day,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “We’ve also raised a lot of cash for this very worthwhile cause – so get snapping!”

KP Day falls during the quest to find the 2017 KP of the Year – to nominate a KP visit www.kpoftheyear.com. The deadline is 3 August 2017.

For more information on Springboard visit http://charity.springboard.uk.net.