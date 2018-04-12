Southend’s Bourgee Restaurant Sudden Closure Following Announcement

A popular chain restaurant on Southend seafront has temporarily closed and is set to be closed “until further notice”.

The popular steak and lobster restaurant has not given a specific reason for its closure, and a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “Please note, our Southend venue is temporarily closed.

Customers who had future bookings have been told they are cancelled with no indication of when they may rebook their visit.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those who have future bookings.

“In the meantime, our Chelmsford and Bury St Edmunds locations along with out Bites-Bar-Luxe Lounge at Southend Airport remain open and we look forward to welcoming you there.

“Of course, if you could like to book a table at one of these locations, please visit www.bourgee.com”

The Southend restaurant was the first branch to open back in September 2014.

The £1 million steak and lobster restaurant was founded by entrepreneurs James Welling and Michelin-starred chef Mark Baumann.